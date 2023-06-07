Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 117,452 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 117,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Broadcom worth $823,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $795.29. 1,368,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $663.57 and its 200 day moving average is $610.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

