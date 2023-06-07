Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,112,024 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.56% of Williams Companies worth $1,024,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 3,745,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,248. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.