Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286,798 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $532,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.41. The company had a trading volume of 664,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.