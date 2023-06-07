Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 76,349 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.30% of BCE worth $519,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,822,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,966,000 after purchasing an additional 427,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. 378,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

