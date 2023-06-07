Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,690,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691,704 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $690,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,304,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,451,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.