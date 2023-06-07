Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,678 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.04% of Equinix worth $628,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $738.43. 196,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $719.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

