Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,497,934 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,911,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,497,934 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 256.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after buying an additional 4,200,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,000,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

