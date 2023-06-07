Deutsche Bank AG Sells 524,134 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 524,134 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of Home Depot worth $1,467,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.64 on Wednesday, hitting $300.64. 1,809,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.13 and its 200 day moving average is $305.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

