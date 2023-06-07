Deutsche Bank AG Sells 705,014 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,420,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 705,014 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of NVIDIA worth $1,230,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.11. 28,391,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,543,254. The stock has a market cap of $943.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

