Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,508 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Coca-Cola worth $770,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,929. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

