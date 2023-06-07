Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,998. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.