Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Decreased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 7,162,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.