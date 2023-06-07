DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 12.9% Higher

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 168,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 115,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$26.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

