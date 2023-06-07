Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.48

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Digital China Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
Recommended Stories
