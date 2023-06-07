Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.09

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 227808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSCSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.13.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

