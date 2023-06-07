Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.39. 736,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

