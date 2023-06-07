Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $297.74 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.68.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.