Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $42,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

