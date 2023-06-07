Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Trading Down 10.7%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) was down 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.02. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.40. The company has a market cap of C$16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

