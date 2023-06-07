Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 27,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

In related news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.