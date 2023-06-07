Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.28

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded down GBX 2.48 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 135.52 ($1.68). 554,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,875. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.10 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,440 ($6,762.80). 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

