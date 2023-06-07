Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,759 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.61% of Dropbox worth $49,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Dropbox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Dropbox by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 529,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,989. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,622 shares of company stock worth $4,079,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.