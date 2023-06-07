Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.45 million.

Duluth Stock Performance

DLTH stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Duluth by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

