dYdX (DYDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $308.64 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00007401 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $308.64 million and $82.81 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

