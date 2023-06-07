Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

