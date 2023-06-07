Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.58

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.58 and last traded at $168.73, with a volume of 111268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $6,952,480 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 251,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

