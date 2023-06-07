Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECCC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

