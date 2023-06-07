Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:EIC opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $17.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
