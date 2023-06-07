Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 20th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEV opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

