eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,321.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,856,000 after purchasing an additional 669,288 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in eBay by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 110,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in eBay by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 49,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 744,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,197. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at eBay

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.