Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Up 5.9%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 166,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 445,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $677.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at $15,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at $3,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after buying an additional 176,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

