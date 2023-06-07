EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up 9.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $841,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. 390,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

