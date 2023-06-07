EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,056 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 2.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 11.95% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $264,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. Lane Generational LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 385,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 297,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,029. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

