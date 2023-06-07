EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,863 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

