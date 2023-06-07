EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

