EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 469,846 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,173,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,846 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $163,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.92. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

