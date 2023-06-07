Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Incannex Healthcare Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHLGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Incannex Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Incannex Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Incannex Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

IXHL opened at $2.05 on Monday. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Incannex Healthcare by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

