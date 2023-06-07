Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill Sells 6,486 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.6 %

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. 1,851,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,201. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

