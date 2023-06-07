Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 5,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

