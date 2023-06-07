EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

