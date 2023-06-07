Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $41,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $12,184,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

MTD traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $1,317.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,471.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.