Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 183,019 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,019 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Mplx worth $51,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mplx by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 341,839 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,167. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.90%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

