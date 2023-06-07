Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 30,546 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $38,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

