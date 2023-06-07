Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 4,196 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $421.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,056. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,078 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

