Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 48,420 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $60,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,269,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,715,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.16. 1,005,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

