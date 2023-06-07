Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,737 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.46% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $47,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 276,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,179. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

