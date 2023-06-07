Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 11,867 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

BA stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.22. 1,813,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day moving average is $201.71. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

