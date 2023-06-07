Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 9,913 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $47,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WWE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. 51,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,996. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

