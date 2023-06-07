Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $48,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 271,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

