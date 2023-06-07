Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

